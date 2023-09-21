AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) CEO Acquires $167,403.73 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) CEO David Moradi bought 29,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $167,403.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,681.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.08.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 66.49%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 86.4% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

