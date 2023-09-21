Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98. 1,267,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,431,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

