Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $242.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

