AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $30.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $30.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $143.87 per share.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,750.72.

AutoZone Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,583.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,504.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,510.74. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.