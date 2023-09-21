AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $182.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

