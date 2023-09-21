AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,531.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,272 shares of company stock worth $1,330,576. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AvidXchange by 8.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 9.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

