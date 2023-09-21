Axie Infinity Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00016460 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $620.43 million and approximately $27.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,738.15 or 0.99991012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,959,793 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,959,792.9338294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.54433101 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $25,061,040.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.