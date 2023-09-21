B. Riley Comments on The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Children’s Place stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

