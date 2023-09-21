Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

