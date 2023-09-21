Barclays Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $64.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.28.

SCHW opened at $56.67 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

