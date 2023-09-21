Barclays Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $26.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.