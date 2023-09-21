Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,378,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 24,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,005 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 88.4% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,125 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 2,406,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,678,981. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. CSFB reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

