Bay Rivers Group Purchases 138 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.