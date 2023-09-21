Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 195,934 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,104,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,199,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

