BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

BCRX stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

