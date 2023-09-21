Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $260.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.45 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.36.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

