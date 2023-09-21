Bitcoin Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $204.29 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $204.29 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $208.32 or 0.00779032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,740.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00115882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,510,288 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

