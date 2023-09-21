BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $683.48 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $705.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

