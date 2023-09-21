BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $683.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

