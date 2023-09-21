Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,100 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,100 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $13,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,079,274 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,001.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $3,345.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $24,228.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $14,168.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $8,834.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $9,525.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $10,761.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $8,138.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $7,560.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $11,322.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $6,210.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.68 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 159.36%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

