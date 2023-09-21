Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $92,821.75 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booking alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70.

Booking Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,068.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,067.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,777.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.