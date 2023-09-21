Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Booking were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.29.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,068.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,067.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,777.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.