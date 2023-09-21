Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,768 shares of company stock worth $10,693,491 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 83.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

