Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 11,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BRF Price Performance

NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.