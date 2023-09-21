Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.90 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
