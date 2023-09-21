Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.90 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

