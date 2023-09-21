Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) VP Brian E. Bridgford Purchases 995 Shares of Stock

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) VP Brian E. Bridgford bought 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $11,034.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Bridgford Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 18.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

