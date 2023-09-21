Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) versus Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Head-To-Head Survey

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Green and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 5 3 0 2.38

Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $16.05, suggesting a potential upside of 639.63%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Bright Green.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.09) -4.34 Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.89 -$212.05 million ($0.78) -2.78

This table compares Bright Green and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Green has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -107.30% -59.48% Cresco Labs -29.14% -9.52% -3.68%

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Bright Green on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.