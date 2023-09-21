Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.93.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 195,620 shares during the period.

EAT opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

