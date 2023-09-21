Brokerages Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Price Target at $2.08

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on CANO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cano Health

Cano Health Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of CANO opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,613,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cano Health by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

(Get Free Report

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.