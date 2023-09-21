Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOJCY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0961 dividend. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

