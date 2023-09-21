Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 761.25

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 761.25 ($9.43).

INF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 690 ($8.55) to GBX 740 ($9.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.16) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($9.97) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Investec cut Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.60) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Informa stock opened at GBX 751.80 ($9.31) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.50. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 788.40 ($9.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Informa’s payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

