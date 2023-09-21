Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $323.17

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,826,881. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $277.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

