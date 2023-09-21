Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $390.00

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $333.47 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $475.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.21 and its 200 day moving average is $327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 2.46.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $40,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.