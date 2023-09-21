Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $56.00

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UBER stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
