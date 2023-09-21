Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2025 earnings at $18.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.62.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $169.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.22. First Solar has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

