Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,333 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.