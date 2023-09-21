Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

