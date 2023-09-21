Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

