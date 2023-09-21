Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $270.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.