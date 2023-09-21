Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $504.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.42. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

