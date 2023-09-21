Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

