Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,738,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 390,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.