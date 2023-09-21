Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSTP opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.