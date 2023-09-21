Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 249.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

