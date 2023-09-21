Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

