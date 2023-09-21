Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4,599 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,179,000 after acquiring an additional 364,065 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $743,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.