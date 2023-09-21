Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,648,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171,348 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 1.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $145,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

