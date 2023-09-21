Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 371 ($4.60) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 353.20 ($4.38).
Read Our Latest Research Report on TRN
Trainline Stock Performance
About Trainline
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.