Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 707,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PFM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

