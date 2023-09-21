Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 586 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 222,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,116. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

